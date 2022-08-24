Viral video: Design error in giant slide ends in its closure in hours

New Delhi, Aug 24: A giant slide in the United States was forced to shut down in a matter of hours due to a design flaw. The huge slide at Michigan's Belle Isle Park re-opened on Friday and then was closed hours after parents voiced safety concerns.

A video has been shared on Twitter and the same has gone viral. In the video several people can be seen riding the slide after which they were flung off into the air and sent them crashing with a thud.

Since being shared the video has got over 11 million views. While some internet users were astonished that it took so long to realise the safety concerns other found the clip hilarious.

"This made me laugh out loud hard! Sorry but 4 hours to notice this was not ok? Omg," wrote one user.

"This is one of the best illustrations I've seen of why math calculations and engineering is so important," another person wrote.