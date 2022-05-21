Viral video: 80-year-old woman performs deadlift with ease, internet amused

In the video, a boy can be seen making a video of his grandmother doing deadlifts, considered one of the most difficult workouts.

He seemed surprised by his grandmother's ability to complete the fitness challenge that he had given her casually.

The 80-year-old woman is seen lifting the weights effortlessly.

Since posting the video has garnered over 4,000 views on Instagram and hundreds of comments.

The deadlift is a weight training exercise in which a loaded barbell or bar is lifted off the ground to the level of the hips, torso perpendicular to the floor, before being placed back on the ground. It is one of the three powerlifting exercises, along with the squat and bench press.