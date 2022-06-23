Viral: This video of baby elephant being escorted by herd will make your day

The clip shows a group of adult elephants walking along a road, while you will be able to spot a tiny jumbo running along with the elephants in the middle as fast as its tiny legs can carry it.

New Delhi, Jun 23: An absolutely adorable video of an elephant herd protecting a baby calf is doing the rounds on social media and will make you smile for sure.

"Nobody on earth can provide better security than an elephant herd to the cute newborn baby. It's Z+++. Said to be from Sathyamangalam Coimbatore road," IFS officer Susanta Nanda, posted on Twitter.

Since being posted, the video has gone viral with over 174k views.

"Sir does baby got hurt any time? Coz they so big baby so small," posted an anxious Twitter user.

"The mother and aunties are highly sensitive about the calf. Doesn't happen," replied the IFS officer.

"Beautiful animal on way to its existence as per daily accident," wrote the Twitter user.

"So beautiful. Elephants have such a strong bonding that every female elephant in the herd is a mother to all the calves. They are so very protective of their calves and this video says it all. God bless them," wrote another.