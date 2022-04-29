The video posted by wildlife stories on Instagram with caption: "Strong Giraffe" has garnered 1.1 million views since Wednesday.

Lion is not just the king of the jungle but also the main predator of giraffe. It is a tough and risky hunt for them. They attack both giraffe calves and adults.

More than half of giraffe calves never reach adulthood and lion predation may be the leading cause of death.

Lions usually attack giraffe from behind, stumble them onto the ground, choke the throat to death and then eat.