New Delhi, Apr 29: The video of a herd of lions attacking a giraffe is going viral on social media.
In the viral clip, lions can be seen pouncing on the giraffe's backside one by one, while the mammal fights with all the strength, kicking the powerful beasts off with its hindlegs.
Image Courtesy: wildlife_stories_(instagram)
The video posted by wildlife stories on Instagram with caption: "Strong Giraffe" has garnered 1.1 million views since Wednesday.
Lion is not just the king of the jungle but also the main predator of giraffe. It is a tough and risky hunt for them. They attack both giraffe calves and adults.
More than half of giraffe calves never reach adulthood and lion predation may be the leading cause of death.
Lions usually attack giraffe from behind, stumble them onto the ground, choke the throat to death and then eat.