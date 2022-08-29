Viral: In hair-raising video, bull goes rogue, mercilessly attacks man on busy road

In the short video, the man is seen raising his left arm next to the bull's horn. The very next second, the bull jumps up and attacks the man's face with its horns as onlookers start screaming in fear.

Since being posted the video has garnered four million views and more than 68,000 likes. The nenitizens have expressed shock over the video. Meanwhile, the video also triggered a debate over animal rights.

"I love animals. I think there are several species far superior to humans but I also respect Bull fighting. They honor the animal and respect it. This is not Bull fighting though," wrote a Twitter user.

Recently, a similar video of a bull attacking an old man has caught the attention of the netizens.In the clip, which went viral on social media sites, an old man is seen crossing the road. The bull looks calm as some people are moving around.

To his shock, it attacks the unsuspecting old man as he crosses the road. The attack was such that he flies in the air for a few seconds before hitting the ground.

However, people rushed towards him for help.