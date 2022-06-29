Violence and extremism are unacceptable, no matter what! I strongly condemn what happened in Udaipur. As law takes its own course of action, I urge everyone to maintain peace. Banerjee tweeted.

Two men with a cleaver murdered a tailor In Udaipur and posted videos online on Tuesday that said they are avenging an insult to Islam, triggering stray cases of violence in the historic city, a part of which was placed under curfew. The men who allegedly carried out the daylight murder posted videos online admitting to the crime and were taken into custody by police.

PTI