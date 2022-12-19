Violence rocks Allahabad University as students clash with security guards, vehicles set on fire

During investigation, it came to the fore that Pathak had come to the university for some work in a bank, located on the varsity premises.

Pathak, who was injured in the clash, said he was going to the bank to update his account's KYC when security guard Prabhakr Singh misbehaved with him. He alleged that Singh and other security guards attacked him with sticks after which some students clashed with them.

On the complaint of Pathak, an FIR will be registered, Sharma said, adding that the situation on the campus is peaceful now. Further action will be taken on the basis of video footage and electronic evidence, he said.

Police did not link the clash with the ongoing agitation on the campus over a fee hike.

Sharma said students have been taken in confidence and assured that whatever action is to be taken will be based on proofs without any bias. He said two bikes were set ablaze during the clash and later a fire brigade team doused the flames.

Apart from Pathak, two others also suffered minor injuries in the clash.

Senior police and administrative officials immediately reached the spot and pacified the students. Police personnel in large numbers have been deployed on the campus, a senior official said.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the varsity said ''unknown elements broke open the locks of the university gates which resulted in violence between them and the guards''. ''Stone pelting and torching of vehicles has lead to panic stricken situation, work in the university shall remain suspended tomorrow,'' it added.