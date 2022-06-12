Violence over Prophet remark: 255 arrested; bulldozers out to raze houses of violence accused

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, in a statement, said that 13 FIRs have been filed in the state. 68 people have been arrested in Saharanpur, 50 in Hathras, 28 in Ambedkarnagar, 27 in Moradabad, 13 in Firozabad, three in Aligarh and two in Jalaun under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

The Saharanpur cops have already shared clips of teams from the municipal department crushing the homes of the two accused for disrupting peace and social harmony. The clips show the houses of accused Muzammil and Abdul Waqir being razed by the bulldozers claiming that those buildings were illegally constructed, NDTV reported.

"Strictest action will be taken against the anti-social elements involved in the chaotic efforts to spoil the atmosphere in various cities in the past few days," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a warning said. "There is no place for such anti-social people in a civilised society. No innocent should be harassed, but not a single guilty should be spared," he said on Twitter.

The UP CM's media advisor Mrityunjay Kumar said, "Unruly elements remember, every Friday is followed by a Saturday" and shared a photo of a bulldozer demolishing a building.

On Friday, people pelted stones at police personnel in Prayagraj and Saharanpur during their protests after Friday prayers in mosques. At least four other cities witnessed similar scenes during the marches that were carried out to protest against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, PTI reported.

In Prayagraj, the mob set on fire a few motorcycles and carts and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse the protesters and restored peace, police said. One police personnel was injured, they said.

Nupur Sharma was suspended by her party as several Islamic nations denounced her comments on the Prophet during a TV debate.

In Saharanpur, protesters shouted slogans against Sharma and demanded the death sentence for her.

There were protests in Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and Lucknow.