Violation of vehicle ban to attract Rs 20,000 fine in Delhi

Delhi's air quality remained "severe" for a second day on the trot, with stubble burning accounting for 30 per cent of the PM2.5 pollution in the capital, according to the Central Pollution Control Board and SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth and Sciences.

New Delhi, Nov 05: Violation of the Delhi government's ban on plying of certain vehicles owing to the rise in pollution will attract a penalty of Rs 20,000, a senior official said Friday.

Delhi government has decided to implement the anti-pollution curbs recommended by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), including a ban on non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles.

Also, any diesel truck would not be allowed entry into Delhi except for those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

However, all CNG and electric trucks would be allowed to enter Delhi, according to an order by the Transport Department.

Diesel-operated medium and heavy goods vehicles registered in Delhi will not be allowed to ply in Delhi except those carrying essential commodities or providing essential service, news agency PTI reported.

The order issued by Delhi Transport Department also states that the BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicle will be banned from plying in the areas under the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi.

"Violating these curbs can attract a fine of Rs 20,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act," said an official. For commuters' convenience, public transport services will be augmented. The transport department will hire up to 1,000 private CNG contract carriage buses through DTC for 60 days, according to a statement.

It may be extended up to 90 days. In the first phase, 500 buses will be hired, it added. The plan will remain in force till further orders by the Commission for Air Quality Management.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "Delhi is committed to taking all necessary steps to minimise the impact of growing air pollution in the city."

"It was important that supply of all essential commodities or services is not affected at any moment hence the vehicles being used for the same have been kept out of the ban. I urge all the citizens to support us in this and avoid any travel which is not necessary and use public transport as much as possible," he said.