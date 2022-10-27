Vintage Musk lets it sink in at Twitter, refers himself as ‘Chief Twit,” Watch video

Musk's $44 billion deal to take Twitter private faces a Friday deadline. The video however offered no evidence that the acquisition is complete. Musk and Twitter representatives have made no official comment on the takeover.

New Delhi, Oct 27: Elon Musk who is set to acquire walked into the company's headquarters carrying a sink. He tweeted by saying, 'entering Twitter HQ-let that sink in."

Twitter however has confirmed the video posted by Musk is real. Interestingly, Musk also changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as Chief Twit. His location too has been changed to Twitter's San Francisco headquarters.

After he posted the sink video, he tweeted that he was meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today. He however offered no further details.

The Friday deadline to complete the deal was ordered by the Delaware Chancery Court in early October. Musk in an epic battle signed a deal to acquire Twitter, then tried to back out of it. This led to Twitter suing the Tesla boss.

In case the deal does not go through on Friday, then the next step would be a November trial.

According to the Washington Post, Musk told prospective investors that he planned to cut three quarters of Twitter's 7,500 workers when he becomes the owner of the company. The report cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the developments.