"We direct state govt to take appropriate action on the recommendation submitted by the commission. The report to be kept on a public domain and be uploaded on the Supreme Court website", Bar & Bench quoted a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India as saying.

New Delhi, July 22: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to act upon the recommendations of the panel in the Vikas Dubey encounter killing case.

The Justice Chauhan panel, in its report, had said there is no suspicion or doubt about the police version of the killing of gangster Dubey and other members of his gang in encounters as nobody from the public or the media came to contradict the police claim and no evidence was filed in rebuttal.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the Government has accepted the recommendations made by the commission of inquiry. Senior Advocate Harish Salve submitted that there should be closure to this case. He further added that this is a report of the commission of inquiry and it is in the public domain now, ANI reported.

One of the petitioners, lawyer Ghanshyam Upadhyay, had sought re-constitution of the inquiry commission to inquire into the encounter of the gangster and others.

On August 19, 2020, the top court had dismissed a plea seeking the scrapping of the judicial commission.

Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3, 2020.

Dubey was killed in an encounter in the morning of July 10, 2020 when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area, the police had said.