Video: Sonali Phogat held on to her aide, staggers out of Goa restaurant hours before death

The CCTV footage is believed to have captured the last few hours of Phogat's life showed.

Panaji, Aug 26: As the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat gets murkier, video footage has emerged from a Goa restaurant, showing her staggering out while being unable to walk on her own.

In the viral video, Sonali is seen limping into the pub, holding on to a man for support suspected to be Sudhir Sangwan, her aide and an accused in her murder case.

Police investigation has revealed that Sonali Phogat was fed some "obnoxious chemical" through her drinks by her two aides during a party at a North Goa restaurant which apparently caused her death.

The motive behind the murder of the 42-year-old politician could be "economic interest", said a senior police official, adding the duo was arrested to "avoid the possibility of destruction of evidence and influencing the witnesses."

Sagwan and Singh were her associates and had arrived in Goa with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on August 22.

Phogat, who first found fame on TikTok, a popular short-form video hosting service now banned in India, was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning from her hotel. Doctors had then said prima facie it appears she died of a heart attack.