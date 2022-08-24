Video of woman thrashing Zomato delivery agent with shoes on road goes viral

New Delhi, Aug 24: A video of a woman thrashing a food delivery agent with her shoe and snatching food from him in the middle of the road has gone viral and the netizens are demanding justice for the Zomato agent. The video, which was posted on Twitter by a user named dj (@bogas04) on August 16, has so far been shared on various social media platforms and has gone viral.

According to the tweet, the delivery agent was beaten up by a woman who snatched the order from him and thrashed him with her shoe. The clip also shows a glimpse of the thrashing taken by bystanders.

The incident left the agent terrified about his job security and the possible brunt of punishment.

"Hi @zomatocare @zomato, the delivery executive got assaulted while delivering my order (#4267443050). Some woman took the order from him and started hitting him with her footwear. He came to my place crying and terrified that he would lose his job," read the caption.

In a Twitter thread, the user explained the entire incident. "I told them that 'I don't care about the order, your partner got assaulted, please help him,' but they asked me to tell the rider to contact rider support. He tried that but they didn't understand Kannada, and of course, he was scared to lose his job," he wrote.

"I'm tweeting so that the DE gets justice and job security. I asked the customer representative to connect me with their superior to explain it better. Please look into this urgently and help him. Looking forward to explain further on call," the twitter user further wrote.

Replying to the thread, Zomato responded: "Hi there, thanks for sharing this. We are getting this checked."

Meanwhile, since being shared, the video has garnered 14,000 views so far. It has also led to a furore on Twitter with many people calling out for action against the woman and raising concern about the safety of delivery agents.