Video of Muslim mob threatening school teachers to stop prayers goes viral

The students in addition to reciting prayers and mantras also take part in quiz, news reading. This is done to encourage extra-curricular activities, the school said

New Delhi, Jan 26: A complaint has been filed by a primary school teacher in the Palanpur city of Gujarat after he received threats from the Muslim community over threats over prayers. Reports said that Muslims had tried to stop the prayers.

The incident that took place on January 23 was reported from the N Kothari Primary School in Dhondiwali Palampur. In his complaints to the division primary education officer, the teacher said that some antisocial elements had come to the school and created a ruckus while demanding that the prayers be stopped. The incident had gone viral on the social media.