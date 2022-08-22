Video of Murder accused cutting cake inside Maharashtra police van goes viral

Mumbai, Aug 22: A video showing a 35-year-old attempt-to-murder accused cutting a birthday cake inside a police van when he was brought to court for a hearing in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone viral on social media.

Roshan Jha from Ulhasnagar celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake which his friends passed to him through the window of the police escort van stationed near the court premises. Police said they have initiated a departmental inquiry against cops who produced him in court on Saturday.

"The police escort team that brought him to the court belonged to Thane Rural police. We are inquiring into the issue," an official said.

. .

Speaking on the viral video, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Prashant Mohite told mid-day that a probe has been ordered. "We also saw this viral video on Sunday afternoon, and informed the Thane city and Thane rural police to check which team produced Jha in court. We will take the strictest action against those officers. It's negligence in their duty and we will take appropriate action," Mohite told mid-day.

"Titwala police of Thane rural jurisdiction arrested Jha under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC in 2019," a police officer said.

For those unversed, Roshan Jha faces dozens of cases, including on charges of murder and extortion. Thane police arrested him in 2019, following which he was sent to Adharwadi Jail in Kalyan.