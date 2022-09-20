Video of Kabaddi players being served food kept in toilet goes viral; Minister promises action

In the viral clip, one can see the participants taking food including rice, dal, and curry from the vessels placed on the toilet floor near the gates of the Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium in Saharanpur.

The video also shows urinals and wash basins in the frame and then pans back to show the rice plate kept on the toilet floor near its gate.

Taking note of the incident, Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur has now promised strict action against the individual responsible for the incident.

"I have directed strict action against the accused contractor and officers. I have also directed that the contractor be blacklisted for the future," said Anurag Thakur on food being served to players from the toilet during a state sports competition in Saharanpur, UP.

The UP state government has suspended Saharanpur Regional Sports Officer Animesh Saxena after the viral video triggered a backlash on social media.

