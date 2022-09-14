In the video, a group of individuals can be seen joining the viral dance to the popular Bollywood song 'Kala Chashma'.

In the 15-second video clip, a guy from the group gets on all fours and twerks to the beats of the song. However, the video drew instant condemnation online from those on Twitter. Take a look at it

According to reports, Tanmay Vashisht, General Secretary of Ganga Sabha has filed a complained with local police and has demanded strict action. He further described the act as 'playing with the dignity of Dharmanagari'.

Meanwhile, the Haridwar police have launched an investigation against the identified individuals, though they are yet to make an official statement yet.

Har ki Pauri, arguably the most famous ghat in the temple town, is visited by devotees and visitors in large number seeking the blessings of Holy Ganga by offering their prayers. It is also the place where the world famous Kumbha Mela takes place every twelve years and the Ardh Kumbh Mela which takes place every 6 years. Millions of pilgrims take part in the proceedings and it witnesses the largest ever congregation of human beings anywhere on the Planet. Even otherwise, the city of Haridwar is packed with pilgrims throughout the year.