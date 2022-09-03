Video of foreigners tying turbans before visiting Golden Temple goes viral

The viral video was shared by an Instagram page. The page states that it is dedicated to the trio: Eleise and Lawrence and NYH. Eleise and Lawrence are a couple, and Nyh is their son, as per the page bio.

Amritsar, Sep 03: There are lots of videos and photos of foreigners on the internet embracing Indian culture, ethnic dress, and festivals. Netizens love those videos and photos. Now, in a new viral video, a foreigner and his son were seen getting turbans tied on their heads before they visit Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The caption of the video reads, "Getting a Pagri's in Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple!" Along with the caption, the video shared with several hashtags.

The video shows a text that reads, "Getting a Pagri's in Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple!" and features a a man tying a maroon-coloured turban, first on Lawrence's head and then on his son NYh's head. Towards the end, Lawrence poses with his son inside the Golden Temple.

The video was shared five days ago. It has so far garnered over 3.8 million views. It has also received thousands of likes and comments.

After the video went viral, several netizens commented on it. The comments read: "They look amazing," posted an individual. "Waheguru Bless You Brother," expressed another with heart emoticons. "Omggggg so freakingggggg cuteeeee," commented a third.

The trio can be seen donning ethnic outfits in a separate Instagram post. They clicked the photograph inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar. "Nyh showing up as a mood as always... It was so much fun yesterday getting immersed in the Sikh culture, but by the time we reached the temple, it was 987 degrees and 156% humidity, and these two did not want to participate in a photo shoot. So, this is the best I could get!" read the caption.