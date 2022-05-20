New Delhi, May 20: We have always come across stories of revenge betwwen a monkey and a dog. In 2021, two monkeys, were reportedly blamed for the killing of over 250 dogs and there was talks of gangwar between the two.
Video of dog helping monkey to steal packets of chips from roadside shop goes viral
In contrast, a monkey taking the help of a friendly dog to steal a bag of chips has now won hearts of netizens.
In the viral clip, a natorious monkey is seen stealing a packet of chips from a shop by standing onhe dog's back.
The video shared by Memes.bks on Instagram with the caption: "Who say monkey and dog are not good friends."
"The monkey trying to pick up a packet of chips with the help of dog is the cutest thing you will watch today," said a twitter user.
"After seeing this i remember my friend," a user commented. "Teamworks," a second user wrote.
Since posted the video has garnered over 2,500 likes and over 29,000 views on Instagram.