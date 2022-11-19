Video of AAP minister Satyendra Jain getting massage inside Tihar Jail goes viral

The clips were first posted by BJP spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla. He shared the clip and wrote, "So instead of Sazaa - Satyendra Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa ? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn't got bail for 5 months get head massage !Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt This is how official position abused for Vasooli & massage thanks to Kejriwal. [sic]"

New Delhi, Nov 19: There were allegations and rumours doing rounds that Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendra Jain was getting VIP treatment in Tihar jail and now a video of the minister Jain getting massage inside the jail has surfaced and gone viral.

In the video, which has now gone viral, Jain is seen getting massage on his head, hand and legs.

Many netizens have expressed anguish over the VIP treatment being received by the AAP minister.

"It's shocking. excellent Job Delhi for electing AAP .. powerful person with Full use of power.. Review batne Wale khud revedi ka Anand lete hue ....[sic]" a user said.

"Oh my god I'm shocked 😯😯 is it tihar jail or 5 star hotel room with television. This one is mastermind of gives the 5 star facility to satendra jain in tihar jail," another user posted.

Jain Denied Bail

This comes days after a Delhi court denied bail to him in connection with a money laundering case.

A netizen claimed that Centre should take action and not the AAP government. "Tihar jail is a central jail comes under Center .. why Center is not taking action?, [sic]" the person wrote.

The ED had arrested the accused in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Recently, the court also took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others, including four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.