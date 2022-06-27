Video of a baby elephant cuddling with its keeper goes viral

In the viral clip, a baby elephant can be seen cuddling with its keeper. The duo can be seen having a fun time together. The smile on the man's face and the baby elephant's gestures will surely make your day.

New Delhi, Jun 27: If you are a regular social media user, you will definitely agree that elephant videos are a hit on the internet. But this video of baby elephant cuddling will take things to the next level.

The video posted by Buitengebieden Twitter handle on June 27 has over 1 million views and thousands of likes.

"The truth is: we are not worthy. They are too cute and pure," wrote a Twitter user.

"God, couldn't we all use an elephant hug today!," wrote another.

"I absolutely love elephants more than I can say , great to see that this is going on or we'd lose this magnificent animals for good ,these ppl do it for love , had I been younger this would have been my perfect job," Twitter user posted.