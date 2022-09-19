Video leak: Full statement by Chandigarh University

The statement comes in the wake of reports claiming that 60 objectionable mMS of students were found in the girl's phone. "All the rumors of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless," RS Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University said in an official statement.

The university further added that all mobile phone and other material have been handed over to the police for investigation. There were protests held by the students of the Chandigarh University in Mohali on Saturday over the alleged videos.

Further the university also said that the social media posts claiming that several girls attempted suicide over the incident is baseless. A high-level inquiry has been ordered by the Punjab government into the matter.