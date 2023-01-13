Video: A sneak peak into ‘world’s longest river cruise’ Ganga Vilas

The Ship to traverse through 27 different river systems with 50 tourist spots covering a distance of 3,200 kms between Varanasi in UP to Dibrugarh in Assam.

Varanasi, Jan 13: Ganga Vilas, the luxury cruise that will begin its journey from the famous 'Ganga Aarti' in Varanasi, is not just the world's longest luxury cruise tour but the epitome of world-class facilities.

The tour from the famous 'Ganga Aarti' in Varanasi, covers Sarnath, a place of great reverence for Buddhism; Mayong, known for its 'tantric' craft; and Majuli, which promises to be an impressive journey indeed.