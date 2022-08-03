Vice Presidential Election 2022: BSP extends support to Jagdeep Dhankhar

"It is well known that due to the lack of consensus between the government and the opposition in the election for the post of the the president, the country's highest post, the election for it was finally held. Now, due to the same situation, the election for the post of Vice-President is also going to be held on 6th August," Mayawati tweeted.

Dhankhar is a Jat by caste who are categorised among OBCs in Rajasthan, his home state.

The NDA's Dhankhar is up against the joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva, a former union minister, in the August 6 poll.