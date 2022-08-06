Vice-Presidental Election 2022: Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh arrives in wheelchair to cast vote

When Singh reached the ballot box, he was helped by two officials to get up from his wheelchair and cast his vote. CPM MP John Brittas was among those who helped the veteran leader in exercising his franchise. The two-term prime minister greeted those present with folded hands.

The veteran Congress leader and two-time former prime minister was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on October 13 last year after he complained of weakness following a fever. He was discharged from the hospital on October 31.

He was undergoing treatment under cardiologist Nitish Naik. Dr. Nitish Naik was the former Prime Minister's personal physician for several years. Apart from him, many specialist doctors of AIIMS also examined the physical condition of the 89-year-old former prime minister. Manmohan returned home 18 days after being admitted to the hospital. He did not step into Parliament during the winter session last year due to physical illness.

Earlier, in April last year, Manmohan Singh was admitted to the hospital's trauma care center due to corona. Later he recovered and returned home. The former prime minister underwent bypass surgery at AIIMS in 2009. Former Prime Minister is now a Rajya Sabha MP.