Vice-President Election 2022: Jagdeep Dhankhar defeats Margaret Alva by 346 votes

New Delhi, Aug 06: NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar has been elected as the next Vice President of India. He defeated Opposition candidate Margaret Alva by 346 votes in the polls held on Saturday.

Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh, who was the presiding officer for the 16th Vice Presidential election, said that of the 780 MPs eligible to cast votes, 725 MPs cast their vote. Fifteen votes were found invalid and 710 votes were valid.

The polling to elect the new vice president began at 10 am today and concluded at 5 pm. The counting of votes began after 6 pm.

Union Minister Amit Shah congratulated NDA's candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected as the Vice President of India. "The Upper House will definitely benefit from his experience & close understanding of the ground issues," he said in a tweet.

. .

"His long public life, wide experience & deep understanding of people's issues will certainly benefit the nation. I'm confident that he'll make an exceptional Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman," Defence Minister Rajanth Singh said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh cast their ballots early in the day, while opposition leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi voted a little after noon, the officials said. The Trinamool Congress, which has 39 MPs, including 23 in Lok Sabha, abstained from the election.

However, two of its MPs -- Sisir Kumar Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari -- broke ranks and cast their ballots. Polling to elect the next Vice President of India began at 10 am, with Modi being among the first ones to vote.

All MPs of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, are entitled to vote in the vice presidential election. The two Houses of Parliament together have a sanctioned strength of 788 MPs, of which there are eight vacancies in the Upper House.

The next Vice-President of the country will take the oath of office on August 11, a day after the term of the incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ends.