Verdict on worship of Shivling in Gyanvapi Mosque postponed to Nov 14

New Delhi, Nov 08: A fast track court in Varanasi on Tuesday postponed till November 14 judgement on a plea seeking permission to allow worship of a "Shivling" claimed to have been found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex here.

Advocate Anupam Dwivedi, appearing for the Hindu side, had said that the fast-track court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Mahendra Pandey heard the arguments of both sides and had reserved its order on the suit till November 8, as reported by news agency PTI.

On May 24, plaintiff Kiran Singh, who is general secretary of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, had filed the suit in the Varanasi district court seeking a ban on the entry of Muslims into the Gyanvapi complex, handing over the complex to the Sanatan Sangh and permission to offer prayers at the "shivling".

On May 25, district court Judge A K Vishvesh had ordered the transfer of the suit to a fast-track court. In this suit, Varanasi district magistrate, police commissioner, Anjuman Intezamia Committee that is managing the Gyanvapi mosque, and Vishwanath Temple Trust have been made respondents.

On April 26, a lower court (civil judge-senior division) that was earlier hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily worship of idols of Hindu deities on the mosque's outer walls had ordered a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex and the Hindu side had claimed a "shivling" was found during the exercise.