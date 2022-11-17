Veer Savarkar’s grandson to file police complaint Rahul Gandhi

"I will file a complaint for insulting our leader freedom fighter, Rahul Gandhi is a serial offender in the past in 2017 also he did the same thing," Ranjit Sarvarkar also added, "Congress is trying to play vote bank politics and uses the same agenda of insulting Veer Savarkar," he said.

At a tribal convention during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said that Savarkar would take pension from the British and work against the Congress.

In Andaman jail, Savarkar wrote a letter to the British asking for forgiveness and release him from jail. He took pension from the British and worked against the Congress. After he came out of jail, he accepted the British proposal and joined their force.

Rahul Gandhi also said that tribal leader, Birsa Munda fought against the British and today the RSS and BJP are attacking his ideology. Birsa Munda fought against the British when he was only 24 years old. The British killed him. He did everything in his 24 years, but today his ideology is being attacked by the RSS and BJP, he also added.