VCK chief spits venom against Hinduism again

"Which other business is more profitable than the income generated by the Tirupati temple? What are the temple's income and expenditure? People donate money to the Tirupati temple. People pour money into the Ayyappan temple," he said. "This is true even for small temples, unlike big temples like Ayyapan and Tirupathi temples. You plan and occupy any land, build a small temple, and see how big (wealthy) you become in ten years," he further continued.

Racist Remarks

The Chidambaram MP speaking to reporters in Krishnagiri, said that the Tamil Nadu government should keep an eye on north Indians coming to Tamil Nadu and claimed that they should not be allowed to vote in his state. "More people are coming to Tamil Nadu from northern states. It causes fear. The Tamil Nadu government should pay more attention in this regard. Northerners should have the right to vote in their own state and not in the state they migrate to. If the northerners get voting rights in Tamil Nadu, the individuality of the state will be taken away," he added.

This is not the first time where he has ranted against Hindus. His remarks on Lord Murugan had stirred a controversy. He said, "Today we are calling Murugan as our God. Mind you, if you step on that slippery rock you will fall into the deep pit of Sanatana Dharma. That is why Dravidar Kazhagam has totally stayed away from it. Tell me, how can you separate Murugan as Tamil God? He may have been Tamil God. There could be a history for that. But how will you separate and liberate that Tamil God from the wretched clutches of the Sanatan forces [Hindus]?"

He then questioned why Lord Ganesh is not Tamil while his brother Murugan is considered as a Tamil God. Thirmavalavan said "If Vinayagan is Murugan's brother, then he must also be a Tamil God right? Why are we not calling him [Lord Vinayagar] as Tamil God? There are some cooked up stories in all this. Both are brothers. They fought for a mango. Both are brothers and are born to 1 father and 1 mother. Even though he [Lord Sivan] has 2-3 wives, two sons have been born. How can it be that one of them is Tamil God and the other is Hindi God? Why is Vinayagan not being called as Tamil God neither by us nor by them?"