'Varisu' review: What's good, what's bad? Find out

Vamshi Paidipally of 'Thozha' fame has directed' Varisu, a family drama in which Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Srikanth, Khushbu, Yogi Babu and others are part of the cast.

It is a typical commercial entertainer with ingridients such as romance, drama, mass moments and humour. The movie has a wafer-thin storyline about a man who wants a right successor to lead his business empire. So, he pits his sons against each other and when he find the right choice, the united family breaks. The drama that unfold thereafter is the crux of the storyline.

Netizens have hailed Vijay for entertaining them with his mass moments. His humour too is being appreciated. It is Thalapathy who impresses the viewers The first half, according to many, is just average, while the second half is brilliant.

Rashmika is just an "arm candy" and the villains add not add value to the proceedings. It is expected to work well with fans and family audience. Check out what netizens say about the Tamil flick.

Sidhu Writes: Idea of #ThalapathyVijay to do a full fledged family entertainer amidst many action films has worked wonders 👏 #Varisu is getting a fantastic response from all round and is on its way to become a big blockbuster. @directorvamshi has made the MEMORABLE film he was talking about!

So many rumours about #ThalapathyVijay and his father in the recent times but the actor answers everybody on screen with a terrific scene in the first half 👏👌 after all, #Varisu is about a son mending his relationship with his dad and loving his mom to the moon. Relatablemaxx!

#Varisu: What a fantastic cameo by @iam_SJSuryah. Those ten minutes in the film along with #ThalapathyVijay's histrionics were so good in the second half. A proper high moment right when the film demanded it. #TheeThalapathy 🔥

Full credit to @MusicThaman for elevating each scene in a new style, and the songs are all super enjoyable on screen. Be it rap or emotional BGMs, the composer has really tightened the screws here. Best one - Ranjithame!

This is easily the most fun that #ThalapathyVijay has had playing a role in recent times, bringing back memories of his films from the early millennium. So many enjoyable throwbacks to his popular and blockbuster films too, nothing looked forced here. That's the win!

Sreedevi: #Varisu 4/5 After a breezy, entertaining first half it is Dharmayudham in the second half as #Thalapathy says! A Perfect Pongal treat for families who are sure to enjoy it. Go for it! #Vijay fans, this one is designed for u and ur family! #VarisuPongal #VarisuReview

Panipuri: #Varisu Review : "Routine Family Entertainer"

👉Rating : 2.5/5 ⭐️ ⭐️

Positives:

👉#ThalapathyVijay

👉Visuals & Production Values

👉BGM & Songs

Negatives:

👉Predictable Story

👉No Strong Connect

👉Dragged First Half

👉Lagged Screenplay

Valaipechu J Bismi: #Varisu Below Par 1st Half!

Movie is a typical family drama so far but moves at a very slow pace and feels like a serial. Other than a few entertaining bits and the interval sequence, nothing stands out.

Verdict: Flop

Rating: 2/5

Ashish_KumarVJ: #VarisuReview good feel, pakka family entertainment💥

@directorvamshi sir again do the film with Vj na

@MusicThaman neethaam le muthu, antha havoc brothers song release pannunga pls

The real family entertainer is back @actorvijay

My rating: 3.5 / 5 #Varisu #VARISUGalaBegins

Ramesh Bala: It's #Thalapathy @actorvijay show all the way.. Looks young and fresh.. He has done humor..

#JimikkiPonnu Good Visuals.. @iamRashmika

@iYogiBabucomedy is good..

Guess Mass and Action reserved for 2nd half..

Has all the ingredients of a Family Entertainer..

Will work with Family audience and #Thalapathy fans.. 👍

#Varisu 1st Half : Colorful.. Fun..

Father - Sons Conflict..