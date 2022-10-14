Various factors considered, says EC on not announcing Gujarat assembly poll dates

New Delhi, Oct 14: Elections to the Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12, the Election Commission of India announced on Friday. The counting of votes will be on December 8, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told a press conference here.
The Election Commission was earlier expected to also announce the dates for Assembly elections in Gujarat but the timeline for the same was not provided by the poll panel.
The CEC said the Commission was following past precedence in keeping the announcing in abeyance the schedule for Gujarat assembly.
''Various factors considered, including convention, gap in qualifying dates, weather,'' EC said.
The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18 next year while that of Himachal Pradesh on January 8, 2023. The Commission had recently visited the two states to take stock of poll preparedness.
Here are the highlights:
Oct 14, 2022 3:55 PM
Various factors considered, including convention, gap in qualifying dates, weather: EC on not announcing Guj poll dates along with Himachal.
Oct 14, 2022 3:55 PM
We do not want entire election process to continue for a very long period; Model code of conduct period reduced to 57 days: EC.
Oct 14, 2022 3:55 PM
Announcement of multiple state polls leads to longer wait in declaration of results for some, longer model code period: EC.
Oct 14, 2022 3:52 PM
Meanwhile, the polling dates for Gujarat assembly elections were not announced.
Oct 14, 2022 3:51 PM
Political parties are engaged in hectic campaigning across the state. The state Congress also sought a ban on ‘Amritmahotsav’ functions in Himachal Pradesh.
Oct 14, 2022 3:51 PM
"KYC- (Know Your Candidates), Criminal records will be made accessible to enable voters make an informed choice, said CEC. He also said, "The borders of poll-bound states will be sealed to stop movement of money and drugs."
Oct 14, 2022 3:39 PM
Full schedule
Himachal Pradesh to go to polls on November 12: Full schedule
Oct 14, 2022 3:34 PM
Election Commission of India announces the schedule of Himachal Pradesh assembly election
Himachal Pradesh to go to polls on November 12, counting of votes on December 8.
Oct 14, 2022 3:32 PM
The Commission directed Coordinated Action amongst Enforcement Agencies for Inducement Free Elections. Expenditure-sensitive constituencies identified for strict vigil: CEC
Oct 14, 2022 3:25 PM
ECI Suvidha Portal to provide online nomination & affidavit facility to candidates/political parties. Permissions for rallies, meetings, etc. can also be applied online through this portal.
Oct 14, 2022 3:24 PM
“Home voting facility is will also be available for 80+ years and PwD voter with benchmark 40% disability,” says EC.
Oct 14, 2022 3:21 PM
There be at least 1 polling booth in every assembly that will be completely managed by women - including security officials.
Oct 14, 2022 3:20 PM
The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said that the ECI works with 3 broad objectives:
-Conduct of Free, Fair, Inclusive, Accessible & Inducement Free elections;
-Hassle-Free & comfortable voting experience;
-Maximum voter participation
Oct 14, 2022 3:15 PM
For identification of voters at the Polling Station, the Voter shall present his EPIC or any of the following identification documents approved by the Commission along with the Photo Voter Slips.
Oct 14, 2022 3:15 PM
Now youngsters get 4 chances in a year to enrol as a voter. There will be 4 qualifying dates in a year as eligibility to register as a voter instead of a single qualifying date. Advance Application Facility for 17+ youngsters also.
Oct 14, 2022 3:14 PM
Focussed attention to address urban apathy. Low turnout Polling Stations in urban areas identified for targeted outreach interventions, says EC
Oct 14, 2022 3:14 PM
On the other hand, the polling for 68 members' seats in Himachal Pradesh went to polls in November, 2017 where the ruling BJP has 43 seats in the state Assembly and Congress has 22 seats. The BJP formed the government in the hilly state with Jai Ram Thakur becoming the chief minister.
Oct 14, 2022 3:14 PM
The previous Gujarat assembly elections took place in 2017 in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 99 seats, Congress won77 seats while AAP stood nil.
Oct 14, 2022 3:13 PM
The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18 next year while that of Himachal Pradesh on January 8, 2023. The Commission had recently visited the two states to take stock of poll preparedness.
Oct 14, 2022 3:13 PM
The election schedule of Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh is likely to be announced.
Oct 14, 2022 3:13 PM
Election Commission of India holds Press Conference