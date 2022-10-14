Various factors considered, says EC on not announcing Gujarat assembly poll dates

New Delhi, Oct 14: Elections to the Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12, the Election Commission of India announced on Friday. The counting of votes will be on December 8, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told a press conference here.

The Election Commission was earlier expected to also announce the dates for Assembly elections in Gujarat but the timeline for the same was not provided by the poll panel.

The CEC said the Commission was following past precedence in keeping the announcing in abeyance the schedule for Gujarat assembly.

''Various factors considered, including convention, gap in qualifying dates, weather,'' EC said.

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18 next year while that of Himachal Pradesh on January 8, 2023. The Commission had recently visited the two states to take stock of poll preparedness.

Here are the highlights: