Varanasi, Bareilly report stone pelting during Muharram procession

They allegedly hurled stones and those participating in the procession retaliated. Some people were hurt in the stone pelting, they said.

The officials rushed to the spot and somehow pacified the locals assuring them of strict action against those who created ruckus, and the procession was taken out, police said, news agency PTI reported.

No new tradition will be allowed, Bareilly Superintendent of Police (Crime) SP Singh said, adding police and PAC have been deployed in the village.

If anyone tries to start a new tradition, strict action will be taken against him. Hunt is on to nab the stone pelters, the SP said adding police have brought the situation under control.

In Varanasi, factions belonging to different communities indulged in stone pelting and clashed with sticks following a dispute at the time of taking out a tazia procession from Jansa police station area to Kardhana village of Mirzamurad police station area.

Police officers along with the force of nearby police stations reached the spot and brought the situation under control. About six people were injured in the incident, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suryakant Tripathi said that at the time of taking out the tazia a dispute started between the two sides over cutting the branch of a tree leading to stone pelting and both the factions armed with lathis clashed in which six people got injured.

Situation is fully under control and extra force has been deployed as a precautionary measure, the SP said.

The miscreants will be arrested after registering a case on behalf of the injured, the SP added.

Shia Muslims observe the Muharram in remembrance of the martyrdom of Hussain, grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, in the battle of Karbala.