Vadodara: Two videos of couple and students offering namaz at Maharaja Sayajirao University go viral

Reports said that a video of a couple offering namaz went viral on Sunday and the next day two students offering namaz was also shared.

New Delhi, Dec 27: Two videos of Muslims offering namaz at Vadodara's Maharaja Sayajirao University have gone viral on the social media.

Reports said that the students were offering namaz outside the Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya at the university. The namaz offered by these Commerce Department students had come to appear for the exams. While they were offering namaz, some students recorded the video, following which members of the vigilance team and police officials rushed to the spot.

In retaliation some Hindu organisations recited Hanuman Chalisa at the premises. Some other Hindus went to the Vice Chancellors's office and raised slogans while demanding a probe into the matter.

The ABVP told OpIndia that the University had assured action. The incident has also been condemned by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Lakulesh Trivedi in a statement said that the mid-semester exams for the Commerce Department is taking place. Some students were found sitting at the back of the Commerce building. The vigilance team noticed them and sent them away. He also said that the University would counsel these students so that such incidents do not take place in future.

The other video of the couple offering namaz a day before the incident had also gone viral. They were found offering namaz outside the Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya. They were not students of the University and this led to others assuming that they may be parents or guardians of the students at the University.

A complaint has been filed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad which has demanded strict action.