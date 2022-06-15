Vaccine for cervical cancer: SEC to review Serum Institute’s HPV jab trial data today

. .

The application to the DCGI by Singh mentions the antibody response of the vaccine against HPV types in all dose and age groups.

The vaccine is expected to be launched in the market before the end of 2022, sources told ANI. The qHPV will be India's first indigenously curated vaccine against cervical cancer.

To ensure its early availability in the country, the Pune-based Serum Institute of India has applied for market authorization after completing the phase 2/3 clinical trial with the support of the Department of Biotechnology.