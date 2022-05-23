Uttarakhand rains: IMD issues Orange alert for today, Yellow alert tomorrow

Also, there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places in the Kumaon division. After which the District Administration and SDRF have been alerted.

Meanwhile, the temperature in Kedarnath dropped on Monday due to snowfall, said the authorities. There was extreme cold in the area. The snowfall had started last evening and people were seen taking refuge under umbrellas.

The hills around Baba Kedarnath temple looked white and unstained due to snowfall.

Despite the bitter cold, a large number of pilgrims were present for darshan on Monday.