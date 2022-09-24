Uttarakhand murder: Body of teen receptionist recovered near demolished resort; CM orders SIT probe

Dehradun, Sep 24: A BJP leader's son who owns a resort in Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district and his two employees were arrested on Friday allegedly for killing a 19-year-old girl who had been missing for the last few days, police said. The girl worked as a receptionist at the resort.

After the murder snowballed into a major controversy, the locals demanded 'bulldozer justice' from Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Dhami also announced that an SIT under Deputy Inspector General of Police P Renuka Devi has been formed to investigate the case.