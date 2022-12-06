Uttarakhand cops arrest, Naushad, Azad, Gulshan for murder of Nitin Bhandari

The incident came to light after the police had on December 3 found an unidentified body in a grain storage container. The police said that Nitin was hit with a sharp-edged weapon on his head by the killers and his body was later dumped in the street grain container.

New Delhi, Dec 06: The Uttarakhand police has solved the mystery surrounding the murder of a Hindu youth, Nitin Bhandari which took place on November 27 2022 in Haridwar. Three brothers, Azad, Naushad and their minor brother have been charged with the murder. The trio were apprehended on December 5 along with their mother Gulshan and during their questioning, they admitted to murdering Nitin over a financial dispute.

Reports Said that Nitin a resident of Chodikh village in Pauri was working in a factory in Hardwar. Gulshan lived in the Idgah colony of Bhagwanpur with her three sons, not far away from Nitin's residence. Nitin and Naushad were friends and the latter borrowed Rs 2.5 lakh from the former. Naushad refused to re-pay the money as a result of which the relations got strained.

On November 27, Nitin went to Naushad's house to ask for the money. The situated escalated and an argument ensued. Naushad is said to have thrown Nitin down to the ground and then strangled him with a towel. The rest of the family supported Naushad in the act. Reports said that Naushad and his family members slept next to the dead body of Nitin and the next day purchased a storage container and place Nitin's body inside it.

Naushad's entire family stayed with Nitin's dead body for the next two days. However when blood began to flow from the container, the family abandoned the body and fled after locking their home.

The police discovered Nitin's body during a raid. The police learnt that the landlord who had rented the house to Naushad and his family had not completed the verification. Appropriate action will be taken against the landlord, the police have said. The police team managed to track down the accused by using the locations from their phone numbers.

The police retrieved a pistol, ATM card, Nitin's PAN Card, ATM card and Rs 1,10,000 in cash. Naushad, Gulshan and Azad have been sent to jail, while the minor brother has been remanded in a juvenile home.