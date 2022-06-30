Uttarakhand: College principal, others get 2 years’ jail in 2014 student death case

Nainital, Jun 30: A Nainital court on Wednesday sentenced the principal and two other staff members of Sherwood College to two years' imprisonment in a case related to the death of student in 2014.

Shaan Prajapati, a class IX student of Sherwood College Nainital, Uttarakhand, had died reportedly of pneumonia on November 15, 2014 at a private hospital in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. His mother had accused the school authorities of failing to provide adequate treatment to him.