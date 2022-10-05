Uttarakhand: 32 dead after bus falls into 500 metre gorge

DGP Ashok Kumar had told news agency ANI that four State Disaster Response Force teams were rushed to the site of the accident to coordinate the operations.

"Information is being taken from the family members. Rescue operation is still underway by the Pauri Police and SDRF at the spot," Haridwar SP Swatantra Kumar told ANI.

"The bus accident in Pauri, Uttarakhand is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those who have been injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway. All possible assistance will be provided to those affected: PM Modi," PMO India said in a tweet.

"The bus accident in Pauri district of Uttarakhand is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this incident. May God give them the strength to bear this great loss. Those who are injured in this accident, I hope that they get well soon," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.

A wedding procession had left the Lal Dhang area in Haridwar on the bus that met with the accident. Chief Minister, Pushkar Dhami had directed the disaster management teams to constantly monitor the situation. "The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were mobilised for the accident spot. We are trying our best to take all the facilities to the accident spot. Local villagers are helping in the rescue operation," he said in a statement issued late Tuesday night.

The incident took place on a day when a group of trainee mountaineers were struck by an avalanche in which four persons had died.