Use of cellular signal jammers by private firms, individuals illegal: Govt

It has been stated that the use of cellular signal jammer, GPS blocker or other signal jamming device is generally illegal, except specifically permitted by Government of India.

New Delhi, July 04: The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has issued an advisory to the general public on the proper use of Wireless jammer and booster and repeaters.

Private sector organisations and or private individuals cannot procure use jammers in India. It is also unlawful to advertise, sell, distribute, import, or otherwise market jammers in India, except as permitted under the above guidelines.

Signal repeaters/ boosters:

A mobile signal booster, repeater is a kind of amplifier, apparently used to improve cell phone signal reception. However, unauthorized use of mobile phone boosters can adversely interfere with, disrupt public telecommunication services by jeopardizing the quality and coverage of such services.

This, not only cause inconvenience to mobile phone users but can also hamper access to emergency call services from mobile phones, which creates a risk to public health and safety. It is unlawful to possess, sale, and/ or use mobile signal repeater/ booster by any individual/ entity other than the licensed Telecom Service.

In case, consumers are experiencing problems with the quality of service, connectivity issue, the concerned TSP should be contacted to address the issue.

Earlier, in a notice dated 21 January 2022 the DoT warned all e-commerce companies from selling or facilitating the sale of wireless jammers on their online platforms. A copy of the above Notice was also circulated to the Ministry of Commerce, Department of Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), CBIC/ Customs, for appropriate actions.

Applicable Laws: