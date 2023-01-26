US to send 30 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

Talking to CNN, a Biden administration official made it clear that the US-made tanks could be sent to Ukraine as early as this week. However, since Ukrainian forces are still new to Abrams tanks it would take those months to get their hands on them. Therefore, even if they are delivered this week or in the next week the actual use would be delayed by months.

Once Abrams are there on the battleground the war would not remain the same as these tanks are almost invincible. Armed with these, the Ukrainian army would be able to defend well against the Russian onslaught.

What are Abrams tanks?

The best in the world tanks, Abrams are definitely the toughest tank as they can take a ton of abuse. Apart from being agile and higher mobility and firepower makes them the best tanks in the world. They are the best in terms of shock effect. Since they could be operated in all circumstances and conditions, Abrams will be extremely useful against Russian onslaught.

Needless to say the Abrams is a full-tracked yet low-profile tank. Known for its land combat assault weapons, they enable expeditionary War fighters to dominate enemies. Each of the Abrams tanks comes with lethal firepower and unparalleled survivability. Nothing or none could match the audacious manoeuvring capabilities of an Abrams tank.

With the supply of Abrams tanks the US has checkmated Germany which had earlier decided not to send its Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Now Germany will have no choice but to agree to deliver a few of its Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Once it's done, the other countries with Leopard tanks would also be able to send their tanks that could then be used against Russia.