US to back Ukraine ‘as long as it takes’

Finding Support in the US for 'his' War

Ever since the beginning, Ukraine-Russia war has been 'Zelensky's war' as he has been someone who, under influence of the US and Western powers, is still in conflict with super power Russia. During the latest visit, he was seen appealing to the US Congress to support the Ukrainian efforts, especially his appeal to the Republican Party has been noticed by the press.

In his appeal to Republican critics during his address to a joint meeting of Congress, he said that no country was safe in the face of Russian aggression. He definitely tried to cajole Republicans, who have been criticising the war efforts and Biden government's funding. A lot of funds and weapons from America have not been reaching the right 'purpose' or people, said Zelensky.

Biden stands by despite criticism

Biden's Ukrainian policy has received wide criticism not just from the Republican Party but a section of intellectuals is of the view that it is not helping American interests in any manner. Biden, on the other hand, has been saying that Russia must pay heavy price for its Ukrainian adventure as, according to him, it will send a message to other would-be aggressors that they too can seize territory and subjugate other countries.

The Biden government has been vocal in its support to Ukraine. In fact, he is of the view that this conflict is between democracy and autocracy, between liberty and repression. What he implies from this is that if the US does not help Ukraine, it would mean that the US does not stand for democracy.

However, sceptics are still asking what democracy is America talking about? The one it left in Afghanistan by running away from the ravaged country and leaving the power with the Taliban?