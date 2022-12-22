US to back Ukraine ‘as long as it takes’

Ukrainian President Zelensky met his US counterpart Joe Biden and his top national security aides at White House to discuss the ongoing war with Russia as there does not seem to be an end to the conflict.
New Delhi, Dec 22: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is back again in the US to garner American support for his war against Russia. US President Joe Biden has not disappointed him either as he has promised that his country would back Ukraine 'as long as it takes'. He also hoped that the Western alliance will keep supporting Ukrainian efforts to fight Russia.
Comedian-turned-politician Zelensky met Biden and top national security aides at the White House to discuss the ongoing war with Russia. Since February this year, it has been nearly 10 months and there does not seem to be an end to the Ukraine-Russia conflict and no clear winner as well. The war has caused much death and destruction in Ukraine.