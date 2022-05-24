US President Biden welcomes PM Modi at Quad Summit, says it’s wonderful to see you again in person

New Delhi, May 24 : US President Joe Biden welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Quad Summit and said it's wonderful to "see you again in person".

Speaking at Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo, Biden said,"The Quad has a lot of work ahead of us. We have a lot of work to keep this (Indo-Pacific) region peaceful and stable, tackling this pandemic and next and addressing the climate crisis."

US President said that his country will be a "strong, steady and enduring" partner in Indo-Pacific. "We are Indo-Pacific powers. As long as Russia continues the war, we are going to be partners and lead a global response. We stay together for the shared values and vision we have," Biden said at Quad Leaders' meet.

. .

Biden said as long as Russia continues the war, his country will work with its partners. "Russian President Vladimir Putin is just trying to extinguish a culture. This is more than just a European issue, it's a global issue. Global food crisis may worsen by Russia blocking Ukraine from exporting its grains."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was received by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the venue of the second Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo.

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister kicked off his two-day visit to Japan and attend the Quad leaders summit with an aim of bolstering ties with the countries.

The Quad nations including the United States, Australia, India and Japan are expected to discuss the developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

Since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person summit in September 2021, and virtual meeting in March 2022, the Quad Leaders have met four times.