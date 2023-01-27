US operation takes down top Islamic State terrorist, al-Sudani in Somalia

The operation carried out on Wednesday, targeted Bilal al-Sudani, a key financial facilitator of the Islamic State. The operation was carried out in a mountainous cave complex.

New Delhi, Jan 27: A senior Islamic State operative and 10 other terrorists have been killed by in a US special operation in remote northern Somalia, the Biden administration said.

The operation carried out by the US is a significant one since al-Sudani controlled the finances and funding for the Islamic State in Africa

In a statement, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, that this action leaves the United States and its partners safer and more secure, and it reflects our steadfast commitment to protecting Americans from the threat of terrorism at home and abroad.

President Joe Biden was briefed last week about the proposed mission, which came together after months of planning. He gave the final approval to carry out the operation this week following the recommendation of Austin and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army General, Mark Milley, the Biden administration said according to reports.

Who is al-Sudani:

Al-Sudani, has been on the radar of the US intelligence agencies for several years now. He played a role in helping fund the Islamic State in Africa as well as its branch in Afghanistan which goes by the name, Islamic State Khorasan Province.

Al-Sudani had also worked closely with Abdella Hussein Abadigga, another operative of the outfit. Abadigga had recruited young men in South Africa and sent them to a weapons training camp.

Abadigga controlled two Mosques in South Africa and used his position to extort money from members of the Mosques. Al-Sudani, considered Abadigga to be a trusted supporter who could help the Islamic State in South Africa.

Al-Sudani had in 2012 been designated by the Treasury Department for his role in the al-Shabab, another terrorist outfit operating in Somalia. He helped foreign fighters travel to an an al-Shabab training camp and also facilitated the finances for violent extremists in Somalia.

The operation:

Pentagon officials said that no civilians were injured in the operation. An American involved in the operation was bitten by a military dog, but was not seriously injured.

The US officials however did not provide too many details about the operation. The original intent was to capture al-Sudani, but that did not prove to be feasible as the operation was carried out.

This operation took place days after Africa Command said that it had concluded a collective self-defence strike northeast of Mogadishu, the capital near Galcad. In this operation the Somalia National Army forces engaged in heavy fighting against nearly 100 al-Shabab fighters.

According to US estimates, nearly 30 al-Shabab terrorists were killed in that operation. The al-Shabab is a much larger outfit compared to the Islamic State in Somalia.