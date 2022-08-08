Indian shipyards offer wide-ranging and cost-effective ship repair and maintenance services, using advanced maritime technology platforms.

United States' Military Sealift Command's Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Charles Drew provides critical support to the U.S. Navy fleet operating in the Indo-Pacific Region, it said.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Naval Area Rear Admiral S Venkat Raman and other senior officials of Ministry of Defence visited the shipyard to welcome the vessel.

Consul General of US Embassy in Chennai, Judith Ravin and Defence Attaché at the US Embassy at New Delhi Rear Admiral Michael Baker were also present.