US Coast Guard ship in Chennai to mark India ties

The Midgett is equipped with a UAS Scan Eagle drone, MH-65 helicopter and other state-of-the-art equipment. It is commanded by Captain Willie Carmichael since August 2021.

"As we spend the next four days with our Indian Coast Guard partners, we will work to advance our capabilities and interoperability through meaningful human interactions with our likeminded partners who share similar values and a commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," the official was quoted as saying.