US. Chargé d’Affaires Patricia Lacina in Bengaluru: US companies help buoy U.S.-India economic ties

Joining the Chargé in Bengaluru were U.S. Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin and Director of the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan. At a reception for commercial and business leaders, Chargé Lacina acknowledged the immense contributions of over 650 U.S. companies in Bengaluru that employ tens of thousands of Indian citizens in high-standard work environments in the formal sector. Lacina applauded their immense contribution to the U.S.-India bilateral relationship - not only through their economic ties and investments, but also through corporate social responsibility initiatives and a commitment to the development of employee skills.

The Chargé noted, "This year, as our two countries commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations and trusted partnership, we celebrate a U.S.-India partnership defined by President Biden recently as 'a deep connection between our people - ties of family, of friendship, and of shared values.' It is because of these shared values that U.S. and Indian firms work so well together, forging a path for innovation and prosperity."

NSF Director Dr. Panchanathan visited Bengaluru to expand upon the strong partnership within the fields of science and technology. A Chennai native and graduate of the Indian Institute of Science, Dr. Panchanathan is in India to announce NSF funding for 35 collaborative research projects between U.S. and Indian university laboratories. NSF, under the direction of Dr. Panchanathan, is tasked with keeping the United States at the leading edge of discovery in a wide range of scientific areas. NSF has recently been the subject of major legislation which, in addition to supporting funding in all areas of basic research, establishes a new directorate for Technology, Innovation, and Partnership to greatly accelerate the translation of research to application. Dr. Panchanathan also gave the Dr. M.A. Govind Rau Founder Memorial Lecture at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru.

Chargé Lacina used the occasion to mark the arrival of the new Counselor for Commercial Affairs Carey Arun. Based in Chennai, Arun will oversee the U.S. Commercial Service's efforts in South India, supporting opportunities for U.S.-India trade and business. The U.S. Commercial Service has offices in Chennai and Bengaluru.