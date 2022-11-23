Upset over a late invite, TRS MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy manhandles government official

TRS MLA from Gadwal Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy is seen grabbing the collar of a regional co-coordinator for government Gurukul schools in Telangana.

New Delhi, Nov 23: A video has emerged on the social media in which a Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) MLA can be seen assaulting a government officer. The video has gone viral and it has sparked an outrage.

The MLA was reportedly unhappy over being invited late to the schools inauguration which was inaugurated b the chairman of the Zilla Parishad. TRS MLA Reddy is seen expressing his frustration with the Zilla Parishad chairman Sarita for holding the inauguration in his absence.

The TRS leader then suddenly turns around and grabs the collar of the regional co-coordinator. The school was supposed to be inaugurated by the MLA, but it was reportedly inaugurated by the Zilla Parishad Chairman prior to the MLA's arrival.

The Jogulamba Gadwal Superintendent of Police, Ranjan Nathan Kumar said that they had not received any complaint. We have seen the viral video and if anybody files a complaint we will initiate necessary action.

"The police should immediately register a criminal case against Gadwala MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy who publicly attacked the principal of a government Gurukul school. The attack on a government official is painful because of internal differences among TRS leaders," BJP national vice-president D K Aruna said in a tweet in Telugu while demanding an apology.

This comes close on the heels of the TRS now called the Bharat Rashtra Samithi protesting outside the home of BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri and vandalising it. The attack by the workers took place after Dharmapuri alleged K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kavitha was unhappy with the party and called for a meeting with Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge.

Kavita clarified that she was not interested in joining the Congress or any other party. She urged with everyone to check with Kharge if she had talked to him recently. She came down heavily on Dharmapuri suggesting that the BJP was practicing low standards. She also urged Arvind to stop talking about her and her family, failing which he would get beaten with slippers at Nizamabad's crossroad.