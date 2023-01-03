Now Aadhaar holders can update addresses online with consent of head of family: Check details

The HoF based online address update in Aadhaar will be of great help to the relative(s) of a resident-like children, spouse, parents etc, who don't have supporting documents in their own name to update address in their Aadhaar.

It can be done by submitting Proof of Relationship document like Ration Card, Marksheet, Marriage Certificate, Passport etc. mentioning the name of both the applicant and HOF and the relationship between them and OTP based authentication by the HOF. In case even Proof of Relationship document is not available, UIDAI provides the resident to submit a self-declaration by the HOF in the UIDAI prescribed format.

With people moving cities and towns due to various reasons within the country, such a facility will be beneficial for millions of people. This choice would be in addition to the existing address update facility using any valid Proof of Address document prescribed by UIDAI. Any resident above the age of 18 can be an HOF for this purpose and can share his/her address with his/her relatives through this process.

How to update the address in Aadhaar online using HOF-based facility