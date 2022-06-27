UP: Two Nepali girls gang-raped in Balrampur

Balrampur, Jun 27: Four men were arrested on Monday for allegedly raping two teenage Nepali girls who had come to a weekly market in the Haraiyya area here, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Balrampur, Rajesh Kumar said the Gangsters Act and the National Security Act will be invoked on accused Ramchandra, Rajendra, Rakesh and Pintu. The incident happened on Sunday when the two girls from Nepal's Dong district had come to the weekly Manipur Bazar in the border area, police said.